Teleflora Valentine’s Day 2024 – Believe in Love Love can be discouraging, confusing, and simply hard to believe in… but the right partner can change your perspective in all the best ways. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the one who made you believe in love with a beautifully crafted bouquet from Teleflora. Always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist in a keepsake container, visit www.teleflora.com to place an order.

Love can be discouraging, confusing, and simply hard to believe in… but the right partner can change your perspective in all the best ways. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the one who made you believe in love with a beautifully crafted bouquet from Teleflora.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflora®, the world’s leading floral delivery service, today introduced its 2024 Valentine’s Day bouquet lineup with a brand-new campaign, “Believe in Love,” which celebrates finding love in the modern world. According to a recent survey, the percentage of Americans who don’t have a steady partner is up fifty percent since 1986. Through this campaign, Teleflora reminds audiences that the journey to finding love begins with the belief that it’s out there, waiting to be discovered.

“Believe in Love” follows five couples as they share their personal love story in a documentary-style interview format. From an emotional start with disbelief that true love existed, fear of heartbreak, and feelings that they weren’t deserving of love, individuals lit up as they described how meeting their partner relinquished those fears and made them not only feel love but believe in it. Each interview closes with their partner joining them with a surprise Teleflora bouquet and love note.

“Love can be discouraging, confusing, and simply hard to believe in, but the right partner can change your perspective in all the best ways,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. “In a world filled with uncertainty, we wanted to reignite hope and optimism this Valentine’s Day. Flowers are a beautiful way to celebrate the ones who made you believe in the power of love.”

“Believe in Love” is an extension of Teleflora’s overarching brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. The ad spot will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

To show your love for friends and family, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling Valentine’s Day lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

Teleflora’s new Valentine’s Day bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora’s Swirling Splendor Bouquet (Starting at $84.99) – Celebrate the splendor of true love with this radiant red rose bouquet, presented to perfection in a shimmering art glass vase with stunning swirling shape.

Teleflora’s Love Always Bouquet (Starting at $109.99) – Forever has never looked more fabulous thank this fabulous pink and red rose bouquet, arranged in a pearlescent glass vase with modern debossed pattern.

Teleflora’s Pretty Love Bouquet (Starting at $64.99) – Send XOXO this Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day with the prettiest pink roses, presented to perfection in a sculpted pink glass vase with a fabulously frosted, mercury glass-inspired finish.

Teleflora’s Scarlett Diamond Bouquet (Starting at $59.99) – Embossed with an elegant diamond pattern and shimmering with a pearlescent finish, this glam glass vase makes Valentine’s Day extra special when filled with a beautiful red and pink bouquet.

To place an order for a beautiful floral arrangement made and delivered by hand by a local florist, visit www.teleflora.com

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your “Love Out Loud™” with the gift of Teleflora flowers—all made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist (contactless delivery available). By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora—a part of The Wonderful Company—offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora’s network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit www.teleflora.com, or follow Teleflora on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95ff8732-2aff-4aa7-ab3b-e5ab59589e8f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3be745bb-8e24-4c58-ae9e-029a4dc9b33c