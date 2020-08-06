MESQUITE, NV, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELEHEALTH MADE PERMANENT ACROSS STATE LINES A BIG WIN FOR PRESTODOCTOR AND AMERICA

MESQUITE, NV / August 6, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS ) announces big news for PrestoDoctor following President Trump’s signing of an Executive Order on Improving Rural Health and Telehealth Access. This gives PrestoDoctor greatly improved opportunities in providing services to states that prior to this mandate were only available to telehealth via the Public Health Emergency. “This new Executive Order will greatly help our current telemedicine service model as well as future expansion plans,” said CEO David Tobias. “Thousands of people who live in rural areas as well as urban residents can now access trustworthy medical advice on how to use cannabis.”

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-improving-rural-health-telehealth-access/

The Executive Order mandates in Sec. 5. Expanding Flexibilities Beyond the Public Health Emergency that “Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary shall review the following temporary measures put in place during the PHE, and shall propose a regulation to extend these measures, as appropriate, beyond the duration of the PHE.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is also proposing changes to expand telehealth permanently, consistent with the Executive Order that President Trump signed August 3 to improve access and convenience of care, particularly in rural areas.

Per Sec. 3. Investments in Physical and Communications Infrastructure, it states that “Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary and the Secretary of Agriculture shall, consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations, and in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission and other executive departments and agencies, as appropriate, develop and implement a strategy to improve rural health by improving the physical and communications healthcare infrastructure available to rural Americans”.

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 14,000 5-star reviews and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2020.

About PrestoDoctor:

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® ( https://prestodoctor.com ), GK Manufacturing & Packaging ( http://gkmanufacturinginc.com ), Wild Earth Naturals® ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ), and iBudtender ( https://ibudtender.com ). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand ( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com) .

Forward Looking Statements:

Contact Information:

