Breaking News
Home / Top News / Telemynd Provides Update Following Spinoff Transaction from Emmaus Life Sciences, Formerly MYnd Analytics

Telemynd Provides Update Following Spinoff Transaction from Emmaus Life Sciences, Formerly MYnd Analytics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. and TORRANCE Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telemynd, Inc., a predictive analytics company aimed at improving the delivery of mental health services through the combination of telemedicine and data analytics, today provide a business update following its spinoff from Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.  (“Emmaus”) (Nasdaq:EMMA), formerly MYnd Analytics, Inc.

In connection with the merger between MYnd Analytics, Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., MYnd Analytics contributed its business, assets and liabilities to Telemynd, Inc., which was spun off by means of a pro rata dividend of one share of Telemynd’s common stock for each share of MYnd common stock held at the end of trading on July 16, 2019.  The new shares are expected to begin trading on a standalone basis, at which time further updates will be provided.  In the meantime, additional information is available on the Company’s website and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patrick Herguth, Chief Executive Officer of Telemynd, commented, “We are extremely pleased to have consummated this transaction, which we believe has helped create significant value for shareholders through equity ownership in both companies.  At the same time, we are making tremendous progress executing the Telemynd business model.  We look forward to providing further updates on both our corporate progress and timing for our planned listing.”

About Telemynd

Telemynd, Inc., (“Telemynd”) will now have two wholly owned subsidiaries: (i) Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC, which is a  technology-enabled telepsychiatry and teletherapy company that provides enhanced access to behavioral health services, improves patient outcomes and helps lower the costs associated with behavioral health issues; and (ii) MYnd Analytics, Inc, a provider of analytical predicative diagnostic tests for mental health professionals. The MYnd Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry (PEER) is a predictive analytics decision support tool that helps physicians reduce trial and error treatment for behavioral health conditions. PEER provides the physician a personalized care plan with recommended treatment options based on a patient’s unique brain markers, reducing treatment time and treatment costs. Telemynd will be offering  Arcadian’s suite of complementary telemedicine services that can be combined with  MYnd’s PEER, including telepsychiatry, teletherapy, digital patient screening, curbside consultation, on-demand services, and scheduled encounters for all age groups. Telemynd’s customers include major health plans, health systems, and community-based organizations.

For additional information, please visit: www.telemynd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MYnd assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in MYnd’s reports and the Telemynd’s registration statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and historical performance: These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements regarding traction in the marketplace, integration of business offerings, further development of the network, acceleration of growth, driving of revenue, market developments, new products and growth strategies, the ability of MYnd’s or Telemynd’s products to successfully produce objective data and improve efficiency in the treatment of depression and other mental health and psychiatric illnesses, to recognize patterns, predict outcomes and personalize medicine, and to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs and our ability to become best-in-class or expand our technology platform. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC 
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020 
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.