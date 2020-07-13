Teleperformance to Hire Thousands for Work-at-Home Jobs in the US

Breaking News
Company welcomes applicants from across the country to apply for flexible work options

Salt Lake City, UT, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleperformance, a leading global group in digital integrated business services, announced that it will hire thousands of people across the US for full-time, part-time, and seasonal work-at-home jobs for technical support, customer service, licensed healthcare insurance, and sales. Hundreds will also be hired for managerial roles as supervisors, team leaders, trainers, workforce management, and quality assurance. The company encourages anyone interested in the opportunity to work virtually and grow and advance their careers to apply.

As the company has rapidly and successfully transitioned its people to work-at-home through the COVID-19 crisis, it continues to grow and support multiple clients across different lines of business and industries. With 80% of its teams working remotely, the company is balancing the new normal with work-at-home and on-site workforce and continues to operate with very robust work-at-home solutions for its clients, such as the new Teleperformance Cloud Campus. This coupled with its on-site interaction experts provides comprehensive support for clients and their businesses.

“Because of our success, we continue to grow with most of our teams working from home, and our clients are growing with us,” said Travis Coates, Teleperformance USA Chief Operations Officer. “We are thrilled to expand our TP family and offer employment opportunities for people who are looking for career opportunities or may have been affected by the pandemic. Teleperformance offers advancement opportunities, a great work-at-home support environment, perks, and benefits.”

Employees will provide customer support for Teleperformance’s clients and their products and services. Interested applicants should possess basic computer skills, customer-oriented career experience, and the motivation to achieve performance goals.

“Interested candidates who want to earn additional income from the comfort of their home can apply online from anywhere in the US and chat with a recruiter to explore the opportunity for a new career with Teleperformance that will afford them the chance to learn and develop skills,” said Mr. Coates.

Teleperformance USA currently employs more than 24,800 people nationwide in its Core services segment. Those interested in applying for a job may do so at careers.teleperformanceusa.com.

 

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group’s 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

CONTACT: Amit Shankardass
Teleperformance
+1 615-473-8196
[email protected]

