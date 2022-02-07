TeleSign CEO Joe Burton accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleSign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, is excited to share that CEO Joe Burton has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Joe was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Joe Burton into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Joe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Joe will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I look forward to sharing my thoughts and recommendations with the Forbes Technology Council and providing unique insights for those in the security industry, especially around the issues regarding digital identity and fraud prevention,” said Joe Burton, CEO of TeleSign. “As businesses and consumers continuously face an array of sophisticated attacks, TeleSign works hard to enable continuous trust by connecting, protecting, and defending the digital economy. I am happy to share my knowledge in hopes other organizations can benefit from our experience.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn by more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About TeleSign

TeleSign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting and defending their digital identities. TeleSign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy and global reach. TeleSign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

