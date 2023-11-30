LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been selected as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Security Company category for the 2023 Cyber Security Awards. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cyber security industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes throughout all categories. With independent, industry-leading judges, companies are awarded solely on merit.

Judges of the 2023 Cyber Security Awards said “This year’s competition has set an exceptionally high bar, with entries of remarkable quality. Being named as a finalist is a great achievement and picking the winners is going to be quite a challenge. All the categories have outstanding entries, representing the very best the industry has to offer.”

Telesign, trusted by the world’s leading brands, plays a crucial role in securing onboarding, maintaining account integrity, and preventing fraud. Recognizing the inadequacy of one-time risk assessments, businesses now prioritize a continuous understanding of their customers’ identities. Telesign’s expertise lies in rapidly verifying identities for transactions, credit applications, and various critical use cases, facilitated by their global cloud infrastructure ensuring low-latency responses.

Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said, “We’re grateful to The Cyber Security Awards for selecting our outstanding team for its hall of fame. Everything we build at Telesign is in service of our mission to make the digital world a safer place. For Telesign, innovation includes leveraging machine learning to continuously learn, and help our customers counter, sophisticated fraudsters. We are humbled to be counted among other great companies in the cybersecurity field, each of which are innovating to counter the dynamic digital threats organizations face today.”

