New Kit expands suite of NGS Library Prep solutions on the BioXp® System Enabling Speed and Efficiency for Whole genome sequencing (WGS) applications with the Automated Molecular Biology Workstation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced the commercial release of its BioXp® NGS Library Prep kit for Whole Genome Sequencing on the BioXp 3250 and BioXp 9600 systems. This NGS library prep kit enables on-demand and automated library preparation of up to 96 genomic DNA samples for use in whole genome sequencing applications.

This new automation capability expands the suite of NGS Library Preparation solutions on the BioXp platform and is expected to enable researchers to reduce hands-on time and cost, while streamlining the NGS Library Preparation workflow, accelerating time to answer in genomics discovery workflows.

“This kit builds on the versatility of the BioXp® platform providing customers with an efficient solution for advancing genomics applications. Earlier this year we launched our first NGS Library Prep kit for Plasmid sequencing to streamline the workflow from synthesis to analysis.

“With this addition, we strengthen our portfolio of automated solutions for driving efficiency and speed in synthesis and molecular biology applications throughout therapeutics discovery. The BioXp platforms’ core automated workflows for DNA and mRNA synthesis beginning from the customer’s sequence, linear DNA, or plasmid DNA offer a variety of rapid, push-button automation solutions for overcoming workflow bottlenecks and driving efficiency in labs around the world. We believe this total automated solution provides a powerful tool for researchers to gain workflow control and seamlessly integrate genomics and molecular biology in workflows throughout discovery,” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio.

For more information on BioXp® NGS Library Prep Kits please visit: https://telesisbio.com/products/bioxp-kits/ngs/

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® systems consolidate, automate, and optimize the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, they deliver virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding Telesis Bio’s future financial performance as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.