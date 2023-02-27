SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Steven Mah at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6th at 12:50 PM Eastern Time/ 9:50AM Pacific Time. Additionally, Todd will participate in a ‘Synthetic Biology Enabling Technologies Panel’ on Tuesday, March 7th at 4:40pm Eastern time / 1:40 pm Pacific Time.

The fireside chat and panel discussion will both be webcast live and can be accessed through a link on the investors section of Telesis Bio’s investor relations website at https://ir.telesisbio.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

