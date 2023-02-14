Current CEO Dan Castles to retireRhonda Bassett-Spiers Named Chief Executive Officer of Telestream

Rhonda Bassett-Spiers Telestream CEO

Nevada City, CA., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced that Rhonda Bassett-Spiers has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company effective immediately. Bassett-Spiers succeeds Dan Castles who will retire from the CEO role and remain with the company through April 2023 to aid in the transition of Ms. Bassett-Spiers into her new role. Additionally, President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Wilson will remain in his current role, continuing to lead the company’s operations.

Castles, the company’s founding CEO, returned to the CEO position in January 2020 from the Board of Directors to lead the Company’s recent phase of accelerated growth. During his most recent tenure as CEO, Telestream has completed five acquisitions to expand its leadership across the media supply chain while meaningfully expanding the company’s ability to support customer workflows as they transition to the cloud, delivered consistent revenue growth, and strong profitability.

“Under Dan’s leadership and strategic foresight, he has grown Telestream to an industry-leading provider of automation tools and applications across the media supply chain. I want to thank Dan for his leadership since returning into the role of CEO in January 2020 to guide Telestream through its most recent phase of accelerated growth while positioning the company for continued success moving forward,” said Eli Weiss, Managing Partner of Genstar Capital which acquired Telestream.

Prior to Telestream, Rhonda Bassett-Spiers’ 30+ year career of leadership across the technology industry is highlighted by her most recent role as President and CEO of iTradeNetwork, a leading global supplier of end-to-end supply chain management and intelligence solutions for the perishable food industry. Under her leadership, iTradeNetwork developed a suite of industry-first solutions that enabled customers to build resiliency and quickly adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the food supply chain.

“Rhonda has an excellent track record of leadership across the technology industry and pioneering innovation and driving growth. Our leadership styles are complementary and our priorities of delivering superior customer and employee experiences are consistent, which is why she is the right person to lead Telestream as the next CEO,” said Castles.

Rhonda Bassett-Spiers added, “I joined Telestream because of its culture, its track record of growth and profitability, and its leadership position in the video industry. I look forward to partnering with Jon and the great leadership team as the company begins a new chapter of providing world class solutions across the digital media supply chain.”

Attachment

Rhonda Bassett-Spiers

CONTACT: Doug hansel Highrez 603-537-9248 Doug@highrezpr.com