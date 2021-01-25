Telestream Unveils Latest Version of Wirecast

Breaking News
felene vodka
Featuring new ISO recording options and back-channel chat for Rendezvous

Nevada City, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telestream®, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced the latest version of Wirecast, its award-winning live production and streaming platform for Mac and Windows. The new version is filled with features that users have asked for as Wirecast continues to be relied on for remote production and live streaming as well as a capture source for further postproduction and editing.

Wirecast’s Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature now includes a back-channel chat feature enabling behind-the-scenes messaging between hosts and guests. Replicating an on-set comms network, it helps keep programs organized and professional with no surprises during live events.

 For Wirecast Pro, the new Shot ISO feature allows users to independently record any shot to disk including Rendezvous shots, audio-only shots, or any user-generated shots. This guarantees that original content is preserved when repurposing or further editing of content is required.

The latest version also supports Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) output using the Caller method with either x264 or Apple H.264 encoding. SRT is an open-source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet.

“The new release of Wirecast further enhances its flexibility making it the go-to application for live streaming productions,” said Lynn Elliott, Senior Product Manager for Wirecast. “Wirecast and Wirecast Gear have become indispensable communications tools for so many organizations during these challenging times, so we’re very excited to bring these new enhancements to market.”

The release is filled with new features and updates as requested by the user community.

Additional features and updates:

  • ProRes encoding on Windows: Great for NLE workflows, now available for Windows, for both ISO recording and record to disk. 
  • Media playback improvements: Performance and efficiency improvements for playback of PNG animations. 
  • Mac audio capture plugin: Restored the ability to easily bring audio from any application into Wirecast on a Mac
  • Updated Blackmagic SDK:  Adds new resolution options and improves capturing at certain resolutions. 
  • Rendezvous connection improvements: Better reconnection if Rendezvous guests somehow get disconnected. 

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production and video quality assurance; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.

Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.

 

