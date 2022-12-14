Market Study on Telestroke Services: Treat for Ishcemic Strokes to Prevail in the Long-Run

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global telestroke services market size is expected to reach US$ 6,000 Million by 2032, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Telestroke is often referred to as stroke telemedicine. Doctors that have received specialised training in stroke treatment can use technology to treat stroke victims. Local emergency medicine doctors and stroke specialists consult with the individual to provide a diagnostic and treatment plan that can be carried out in their area.

Rising stroke cases all over the world are boosting demand in the worldwide telestroke services market. These stroke patients necessitate prompt medical treatment in order to overcome and limit the danger of cardiac arrests induced by the strokes. Furthermore, favourable reimbursement rules and the inexpensive cost of these services are driving demand in the worldwide telestroke services market in the next years.

“The expansion of the telestroke market is being pushed by an increase in the amount of R&D activities. This will create advantageous chances for the expansion of the telestroke services industry” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Highlights of Telestroke Services Market

The global telestroke services market accounts for revenue of US$ 1,550 Million in 2022.

The global market for telestroke services is expected to reach US$ 6,000 Million by 2032.

Demand for telestroke services from 2022 to 2032 is projected to expand at a stellar CAGR of 14.5%.

By 2032, the North America is projected to dominate market.

By 2032, the ischemia segment is projected to hold a maximum share of the telestroke services market.

Key Market Players

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market.

Key companies in the telestroke services market are Providence Health & Services; Nebraska Medicine.; Lakewood Health System; Medical University of South Carolina; Granville Health System; Vidyo, Inc; Eagle Telemedicine; Avizia; Partners TeleStroke Center; Blue Sky Telehealth.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021, Providence received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for its Primary Stroke Center Certification. A team of Joint Commission reviewers recently conducted a comprehensive onsite examination of the organisation, evaluating compliance with key certification requirements such as programme management, enabling self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical treatment.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the telestroke services market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

