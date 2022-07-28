Teletrac Navman Review of Seasonal Driving Dangers: Summer Roads Bring a Haze of Fatal Collision Risks

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Summer heat, gatherings and student drivers make for the deadliest roads, data shows

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Drivers may be eager for some fun in the sun this summer, but they’d do well to be cautious: data has shown the season to be the deadliest of the year for fatal car collisions.

Teletrac Navman, a leading global mobile asset and fleet management software provider, has created an infographic featuring breakdowns of the 10 U.S. states and cities with the highest rate of fatal car collisions in the summer.

While high temperatures bring many problems – such as overheating engines and tire blow outs – the heat is far from the only danger on summer roads. Inexperienced drivers flood the highways in summer months, as teens have ample free time from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Additionally, the bevy of barbecues, parties and other gatherings where alcohol is present leads to summer having nearly twice as many alcohol-related fatal crashes as any other season.

According to the data, the states with the highest summer fatality rates for car collisions (calculated per 100,000 residents) are:

  1. Wyoming (6.54)
  2. Montana (6.36)
  3. Mississippi (5.23)
  4. North Dakota (4.93)
  5. New Mexico (4.85)
  6. Kentucky (4.75)
  7. South Carolina (4.60)
  8. Alabama (4.54)
  9. Oklahoma (4.49)
  10. Arkansas (4.42)

The two cities with the deadliest summer roads were Memphis, Tenn. and Kansas City, Mo., which had 5.83 and 5.55 fatal collisions per 100,000 residents, respectively.

“Summer is easily the deadliest season of the year for fatal collisions on the road, and the days from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day are typically dubbed the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’ due to the myriad risks at play,” said Ben Williams, director of digital and central marketing at Teletrac Navman. “During this time, fatal collisions involving teen drivers shoot up by about 15 percent, according to AAA. Throughout the summer, more experienced drivers need to be especially wary of their surroundings – and diligent about keeping up with fluid levels and tire pressure – to mitigate risks.”

This report is the fourth and final in a series of seasonal infographics that Teletrac Navman has released for each season highlighting the dangers for that time of year. The full summer infographic, including a breakdown of the deadliest states and cities along with tips for staying safe on the road through the rest of the season, can be found here.

About Teletrac Navman
Teletrac Navman is a global, market leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging AI and machine learning to drive next generation mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions, Teletrac Navman’s specialized solutions deliver businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights to help enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers and simplifies information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.TeletracNavman.com.

