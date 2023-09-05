MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology, has acquired the Odeza patient engagement business from Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the leading revenue cycle management company for hospitals, health systems and physician practices.

Additionally, TeleVox and Ensemble will make TeleVox’s technology available to Ensemble’s customers, offering healthcare providers a comprehensive solution from patient acquisition to discharge and beyond.

“We welcome Odeza into the TeleVox family and the acquisition of their patient engagement business aligns with our 30 plus year commitment to providing tailored communication solutions that improve the patient experience and make TeleVox the industry leader,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox. “By making our patient engagement offerings available to the expansive customer base of Ensemble, we’ll help more healthcare providers deliver exceptional care to their patients.”

Today’s news continues a string of rapid growth and expansion for TeleVox. In April, TeleVox announced the launch of Iris™, an AI-enabled omnichannel conversational virtual assistant for healthcare providers. That announcement was followed a month later with the launch of its automated reputation management solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, and physician practices to take control of their online presence.

“This partnership strengthens each of our positions in the healthcare industry and delivers unmatched value to our customers,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble Health Partners.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering a holistic approach to financial health for more than 20 healthcare provider clients across the country. Ensemble provides a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics to manage every aspect of revenue cycle operations so healthcare providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care in their communities.

