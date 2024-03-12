TeleVox Practice Edition offers automated patient relationship management solutions

MOBILE, Ala., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, is helping physicians keep their schedules filled and patients happy with the introduction of Practice Edition.

TeleVox Practice Edition offers a suite of services designed specifically to help physicians and their staff overcome common industry challenges, including inefficient scheduling processes, poor communication, low retention, and reputation management.

“Communication must be at the center of the patient/physician relationship, but too many practices fall behind due to staffing challenges or inefficient technology,” said Vik Krishnan, President at TeleVox. “Practice Edition helps overcome those challenges, resulting in happier, healthier patients and more productive, successful practices.”

Practice Edition is easy to implement and complements existing EHRs and workflows. Backed by world class technical support, Practice Edition blends innovation and affordability tailored for today’s digital healthcare environment.

Practice Edition features a user-friendly and interactive appointment calendar to help staff effortlessly manage schedules and disruptions. Automated appointment reminders, no-show follow ups, and digital waitlist help keep schedules full and boost revenue while keeping patients adhering to their care plan.

Patients will feel more connected to the practice with self-scheduling, marketing email campaigns, and AI-driven SMART SMS, a continuous, actionable, and conversational text messaging channel preferred by consumers. Additional features, including eCheck-in and eBilling, remove tedious and routine tasks from the front desk, freeing staff to focus on patient care and allowing patients to complete paperwork digitally from their homes.

Practice Edition also aids with post-appointment tasks, including treatment and visit-specific reminders, patient surveys and reviews, and reputation management.

“TeleVox has been serving thousands of physician practices for more than 30 years, but our Practice Edition solution is a giant leap forward by emphasizing ongoing patient relationship management,” Krishnan said. “Practice Edition is an active, persistent and conversational channel that ultimately meets the patient where they are.”

For more information about TeleVox Practice Edition, please visit https://televox.com/healthcare/physician-practices-2/.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

