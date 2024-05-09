Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Products and Companies

OMAHA, Neb., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, today announced that its Enterprise Edition platform has won the “Patient Relationship Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The award program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

TeleVox’s Enterprise Edition platform enables a longitudinal relationship between patients and healthcare institutions. This relationship works at every stage of the care journey for both new and existing patients, providing a personalized communication experience that works for outbound as well as inbound interactions. This holistic experience is accessible across web, voice and SMS, significantly reducing tech barriers for meaningful use.

The SmartSMS capability of TeleVox’s platform elevates SMS from a notification channel to a customer experience channel that is persistent, actionable and conversational. Patients have full access to convenient self-service options with easy access to chat as a fallback.

TeleVox’s platform enables an integrated experience spanning from care discovery, to preparing for care, to continuing care outside of hospitals. This includes frictionless appointment scheduling, critical appointment reminders, readmission-reducing digital care programs, digital billing, multi-language capabilities and automated workflows. The convenience of continuing conversations within the same channel, all supported by AI, brings new modern value to the health system and its patients.

“Patients want provider/patient communications that resemble what they’ve come to expect as consumers. We designed our platform to specifically enhance patient communication and their health outcomes by unifying disparate communication channels into a cohesive ecosystem with the patient relationship at its core,” said Vik Krishnan, President at TeleVox. “We’re honored that MedTech Breakthrough recognizes the value we bring to both patients and providers with the ‘Patient Relationship Innovation Award.’ By meeting the dynamic needs of providers and patients via omnichannel digital outreach throughout the entire patient care journey, the result is happier, healthier patients.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 18 countries around the world.

“Communication is central to the patient/physician relationship, but traditional engagement models often silo patient interactions, while EHR-driven solutions typically only utilize web and mobile channels,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Designed to meet today’s requirements and into the future, TeleVox is revolutionizing the patient-centric approach. TeleVox’s Enterprise Edition platform redefines patient engagement, turning episodic interactions into a continuous, evolving relationship. In automating patient outreach, TeleVox helps generate response rates that positively impact visit volumes, care outcomes, and revenue.”

TeleVox also offers the Practice Edition platform, a suite of automated services designed to help physicians and their staff overcome common industry challenges, including inefficient scheduling processes, poor communication, low retention, and reputation management.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

(315) 720-3304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f012fcb-eccc-499e-9525-461d5535785d