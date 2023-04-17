Earth Angel Promo Image Earth Angel Promo Image

Headshot of Artists Headshot of Artists

Savannah, GA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telfair Museums presents an exciting new art installation, Earth Angel, at the Jepson Center. The inflatable sculpture consists of an expansive, reflective butterfly suspended from the atrium ceiling and will be on view through Spring 2024.

Creative duo, FriendsWithYou, was commissioned for Earth Angel after a successful presentation of BLOW UP: Inflatable Contemporary Art in 2022. Artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III designed the sculpture with a mission to foster connections among people and promote community building worldwide in mind.

As part of their conceptual project to rename our planet “Ocean” and unite humanity, Earth Angel represents a celestial visitor to Ocean, symbolizing vibrational harmony. FriendsWithYou Studio Manager Julie Machado, and Manager Jordan Bratman explains, “Earth Angel, a creature from beyond the heavens, visits the planet Ocean. This entity is the embodiment of vibrational unity in all things, inside the infinite universe(s), this phenomena made visible in this form, Earth Angel. Its mirror like surface symbolizes the universal totality present in all things, as all matter is equal and ever changing, we see our own selves in this mythological character distorted, transformed, and anew.”

FriendsWithYou has exhibited their work in museums and public venues worldwide, including the hit animation series “True and the Rainbow Kingdom” on Netflix and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018.

“We are excited for visitors to experience the awe and joy of the epically sized friendly creature Earth Angel,” said Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Erin Dunn. “FriendsWithYou’s vision and goal to bring kindness and love to the world through art making is reflective of Telfair Museums’ mission to build a community and inspire through art.”

The sculpture’s installation is part of Telfair Museums’ ongoing strategic plan that prioritizes excellence community, and engagement of the arts in the community.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos and feedback online, tagging @telfairmuseums. For more information about Earth Angel, please visit www.telfair.org/exhibitions/earth-angel/.

– ENDS –

For media inquiries, please contact Kristyn Beasley at kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com or 229-393-6457, Lesley Francis at lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com or 912-429-3950, or the LFPR team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

Attachments

Earth Angel Promo Image

Headshot of Artists

CONTACT: Kristyn Beasley Lesley Francis PR 912-417-5377 kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com