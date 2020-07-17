Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Teligent, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Teligent, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

BUENA, N.J., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teligent, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLGT) (“Teligent” or the “Company”), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced the hiring of Philip Yachmetz as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective July 16, 2020.

Timothy B. Sawyer, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are pleased that Phil has agreed to join our Teligent team.  Phil’s extensive experience as a general counsel/chief legal and compliance officer with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare companies will be an excellent addition to our team.” 

Most recently, from 2015 through July 2020, Mr. Yachmetz served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Sovereign Medical Services, Inc., a privately held fully integrated community healthcare system company.  Prior to his position at Sovereign, Mr. Yachmetz held several senior executive positions at Savient Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly-held specialty biopharmaceutical company from 2004 to 2014, including Co-President, Chief Business Officer, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary from 2004 to 2014.  Mr. Yachmetz holds a J.D. from the California Western School of Law and a B.A. from George Washington University.

Inducement Award

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Yachmetz, in addition to other compensation disclosed in Teligent’s Current Report on Form 8-K, Teligent’s Board of Directors authorized the grant to Mr. Yachmetz of (i) 23,505 restricted stock units; and (ii) a non-qualified stock option to purchase 36,325 shares of Common Stock.  The awards are an inducement material to Mr. Yachmetz’s entering into employment with Teligent in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.34 per share, the fair market value of Teligent’s common stock on the date of grant. Each of the awards will vest as follows: one-third (1/3) of the shares shall vest on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of Mr. Yachmetz’s first date of employment, subject to Mr. Yachmetz’s continued employment. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement and stock option agreement, respectively.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com. 

Contact: Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.