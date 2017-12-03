Telix Pharmaceuticals Appointed Dr. Bernard Lambert as President of Telix Pharmaceuticals (US) Inc.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR), has today announced the appointment of Dr. Bernard Lambert as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Telix’s US subsidiary.

Telix’s US subsidiary – Telix Pharmaceuticals (US) Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation – was established in October 2017 as a wholly-owned international operating subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. The purpose of the operating subsidiary is to support the Company’s US clinical and manufacturing activities, and to establish a commercial footprint in the United States.

Telix Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, “Bernard is an outstanding addition to the team and one of the most experienced radiopharmaceutical development executives in the United States. His extensive product development experience will be invaluable both with respect to the FDA, but also in support of Telix’s global collaborations more generally.”

Dr. Lambert’s responsibilities include managing Telix’s growing US manufacturing infrastructure, providing operational support for US-based clinical trials and establishing the team to support Telix’s near-term commercialization objectives in renal and prostate cancer imaging. Dr. Lambert was previously Vice President, CMC and Radiopharmaceutical Development at Zevacor Molecular and IBA Molecular, and led the manufacturing of 124I-girentuximab (the predecessor to Telix’s renal cancer imaging product) that was studied in the Phase III REDECT trial by Wilex AG. A radiochemist by training, Dr. Lambert received a Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Liège.

Dr. Lambert stated, “I am delighted to be joining Telix at such an exciting time in the growth of the business and it is a personal pleasure to be part of completing the commercialization of girentuximab-based imaging. Chris has built a world-class team with a strong track record in radiopharmaceutical development and I look forward to leading the US team.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or molecularly-targeted radiation (MTR). The Company is developing an advanced portfolio of oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX).

