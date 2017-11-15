Breaking News
Tell Stephen McNeil our seniors deserve better – Rally November 17 in Inverness

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, November 17, long-term care workers and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will be joined by friends and family to protest the McNeil government’s budget cuts to long-term care across Nova Scotia.

WHEN:  Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m.
   
WHERE: 

Starting at the Legion in Inverness (15857 Central Avenue) and marching to Inverary Manor
   
WHO: 

Speakers will include Nan McFadgen, CUPE Nova Scotia president; Louise Riley, CUPE Long-Term Care Committee chairperson; Heather MacEachern, CUPE 1485 a/president; and long-term care workers affected by the budget cuts. 

The McNeil Liberal government has cut millions of dollars to long-term care. This has resulted in layoffs and budget cuts at nursing homes across Nova Scotia. CUPE long-term care workers are speaking up to defend quality of care and to demand that the McNeil government reverse the cuts.

For more information, please contact:

Louise Riley
CUPE NS Long-Term Care Committee Chair
(902) 403-9004 (cell)

Kathy Macleod                                                        
CUPE Long-Term Care Coordinator
(902) 578-3304 (cell)

