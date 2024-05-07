Innovation-rich Tellabs FlexSym ONT203W combines a 10-gigabit Passive Optical Network with multi-gigabit Ethernet for flexible low-profile fiber connections of next-generation Internet of Things and Smart Buildings.

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellabs, a leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 203W (FlexSym ONT203W), along with System Release 31.4 (SR31.4) software is progressing with first customer deployments.

The FlexSym ONT203W offers in-wall, discreet, and secure options for advancing the Internet of Things and Smart Building connectivity over fiber. Its unique form allows for two-step modular assembly aligning with construction phases. The power module is installed first, without the ONT module, allowing fiber and power cabling to run, store, and protect. When ready, the ONT module can be installed. This allows for the separation of skillsets with the power module installed by the construction crew and the ONT module installed by the IT staff. The FlexSym ONT203W faceplate can be ordered in any color (minimum order required) and/or the faceplate is paintable – therefore it can be refreshed during building remodels. The leading use cases for the FlexSym ONT203W include:

Modern luxury offices, retail, hotel/resort and living units

Networking wall-mounted high-capacity video monitors

IT and OT connectivity for bandwidth-hungry Wi-Fi and IP cameras

Aesthetic integration with contemporary office furniture

Clean environments such as hospitals and manufacturing facilities

The FlexSym ONT203W is the latest innovation in fiber networks for enterprise markets from Tellabs and features the following enhancements:

Discreet and secure wall mounting

Multi-gigabit Ethernet connectivity

10-gigabit Passive Optical Network

Power over Ethernet delivery to sub-tended devices

Flexible mountings in open ceiling space, lockbox, and in-floor

“With flexible positioning of the Tellabs FlexSym ONT203W with only an inconspicuous faceplate exposed, we can deliver our enterprise clientele a fiber solution that maximizes all the benefits of Passive Optical Networks being simple, secure, sustainable, and scalable,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President, and CEO.

To get more details about the Tellabs FlexSym ONT203W, we invite you to download its product specifications data sheet.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of fiber networking with solutions for today, poised to deliver services for the future. Tellabs focuses on delivering simple, secure, stable, and scalable access solutions to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered innovative fiber solutions in support of essential connectivity for more than three decades. We have expanded that leadership by defining a better way to build and operate modern enterprise networks. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

