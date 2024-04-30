New Optical Line Terminal transforms how Passive Optical Networks are built for modern fiber connectivity with small size, quiet operations, multiple mounting choices and various powering options

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellabs, a leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Line Terminal 2 (FlexSym OLT2), along with System Release 32.0 (SR32.0) software is moving forward with initial customer deployments.

The FlexSym OLT2 builds on Tellabs’ long-standing heritage of fiber network innovations with its small form factor, quiet operations, flexible installation and contemporary powering. FlexSym OLT2 is equipped with two PON (either G-PON or 10 gigabit XGS-PON) and four Ethernet (either 1 gigabit or 10 gigabit) ports. What makes this OLT special is its one rack unit height and half rack width which uniquely qualifies it to be the ideal choice for the following fiber-based networking applications:

Overlay Networks – These overlay networks can occur simply because different groups (e.g., IT vs OT) are responsible for different services. They can be LED lighting, multicast digital audio, building management systems and security video surveillance networks. The FlexSym OLT2 offers a better way to build and operate overlay networks.

– These overlay networks can occur simply because different groups (e.g., IT vs OT) are responsible for different services. They can be LED lighting, multicast digital audio, building management systems and security video surveillance networks. The FlexSym OLT2 offers a better way to build and operate overlay networks. Tactical Networks – PON architecture is perfectly suited for tactical, transportable and temporary networks from a small hand carry case. The FlexSym OLT2 can play a leading role in these portable systems that can integrate computing, storage, security, communications, wired plus wireless connectivity and networking powering.

– PON architecture is perfectly suited for tactical, transportable and temporary networks from a small hand carry case. The FlexSym OLT2 can play a leading role in these portable systems that can integrate computing, storage, security, communications, wired plus wireless connectivity and networking powering. Small Networks – The FlexSym OLT2 presents a versatile solution ideal for smaller networks commonly encountered, even with large customers, buildings and campuses. These compact network configurations are prevalent across various market verticals such as transportation, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, wholesale and retail sectors.

By bundling the Tellabs FlexSym OLT2 with PON technology, our customers can gain financial benefits attributed to:

Better scalability while using less space

Longer reach to cover greater distances

Ubiquitous indoor and outdoor connectivity

Simplify operations, especially for non-technical staff

Tighter security with a smaller attack surface and Zero Trust Architecture

More network uptime, thus greater reliability for mission-critical connectivity

Lower costs – less equipment, material, cabling and ongoing operational spend

“We expect the Tellabs FlexSym OLT2 can close the gap on many modern connectivity challenges our customers and partners are experiencing. With its compact design, low noise operation, plus adaptable mounting and power options, the Tellabs FlexSym OLT2 stands poised to bridge the gap seamlessly,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of fiber networking with solutions for today, poised to deliver services for the future. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, stable, and scalable access solutions to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered innovative fiber solutions in support of essential connectivity for more than three decades. We have now expanded that leadership by defining a better way to build and operate modern enterprise networks. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

