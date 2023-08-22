Enterprise-centric Tellabs Optical LAN uniquely satisfies Purgatory Resort connectivity demands and overcomes mountainous challenges present at a world-class alpine resort

CAROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, achieves the highest accolades for its Passive Optical LAN (Local Area Network) installation at Purgatory Resort.

For Purgatory Resort, Tellabs Optical LAN leverages fiber optic cabling, Passive Optical Networking (PON), advanced Ethernet functionality, and software-defined management. This fiber-based solution enables better reliability, tighter security, and increased bandwidth capacity across far greater distances (e.g., reach measured in miles not feet). An Optical LAN system is easier for the IT personnel to maintain and operate, plus the fiber infrastructure truly makes it future-proof.

Purgatory Resort chose Tellabs Optical LAN because it uniquely offers:

Connecting All Things Nearby and Far Away

Better Density, Greater Bandwidth Capacity, and More Reliable

Longer Product and Technology Life – Investment Protection

“We are impressed with how simple this Optical LAN system is to operate, plus how easily the network scales in density, distance, and capacity,” said Purgatory Resort Network Manager.

“The Tellabs team is proud of the fact that we’ve been able to provide Purgatory Resort with reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to enhance the guest experience and exceed the expectations of their tech-savvy visitors,” said Karen Leos, Tellabs Global Sales & Services Vice President.

You can view an expanded overview of the Tellabs Optical LAN solution installed at Purgatory Resort by accessing our more detailed use case posted on our website.

About Purgatory Resort

Located in the rugged San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado, Purgatory Resort is only 25 miles north of historic downtown Durango. Carved by glaciers thousands of years ago, Purgatory offers a unique blend of steep tree skiing trails and wide-open cruisers with stunning views. Averaging 260 inches of snow annually, Purgatory is known for consistent, dry powder from frequent storms which are followed by sunny, bluebird days — creating perfect conditions for pure alpine nirvana. Purgatory features over 1,600 acres of skiable terrain, 105 trails, 11 lifts, multiple terrain parks, and a vertical drop of 2,029 feet. Renowned as a family-friendly resort, there are many ways to enjoy the incredible winter wonderland at Purgatory. For more information, please visit purgatory.ski.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprises, and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects campus, and buildings that inspire people. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d0a6612-6ed0-463e-8566-69aacdb5fa7a