Telluride Ski Resort Nabs Condé Nast Traveler's Top Spot for the Fifth Time

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Telluride, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth time in six years, Telluride has been named the #1 ski resort in North America in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual reader survey.

The details: Rising above the rest once again, Telluride remained in the summit of the annual ranking for its jaw-dropping surroundings, world-class skiing, dining and lodging, and experiences that are simply second to none. With 148 trails, 19 lifts and a one-of-a-kind free pedestrian gondola, the acclaimed resort is once again recognized for its unmatched scenery, peaceful atmosphere and unique experiences.

Telluride’s signature dining choices are world-renowned, with acclaimed chefs and wine sommeliers at the helm. Particular standouts are the exquisite trifecta of Allred’s, Bon Vivant and Alpino Vino—the highest elevation fine-dining restaurant in North America at nearly 12,000 feet. The real question is whether you’ll have time to fully immerse in our foodie paradise.

Featured lodging include: The Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge, the Inn at Lost Creek, Mountain Lodge, and The Peaks Resort and Spa.  

Soundbites: “We are deeply honored to earn this distinction once again from Condé Nast Traveler. The biggest praise belongs to our exceptional team who work tirelessly to provide unparalleled experiences for all of our guests.” — Bill Jensen, CEO of Telluride Ski Resort

Direct links: Condé Nast article, Telluride Ski Resort, Franz Klammer Lodge, The Inn at Lost Creek, The Peaks Resort & Spa

Photo links: https://tellurideskiresort.imagerelay.com/sb/a05cf9b1-0964-46fc-8ec2-89a742f3ac7e/prime-telluride

CONTACT: Sabastian Wee
Telluride Ski Resort
603-356-3030
[email protected]
