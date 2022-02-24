Breaking News
Telos Corporation Awarded Contract Extension with National Security Agency

Cybersecurity leader to build on deep-rooted NSA relationship with additional Xacta support and deployment of Xacta 360

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension with the National Security Agency (NSA). This contract builds on Telos’ 14-year relationship with NSA and includes an expansion of its Xacta® solution deployment with the upgrade to Xacta 360.

“With such a high caliber of cryptographic and communications intelligence and security within the NSA, managing cyber risk is a major priority,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “It’s an honor to build upon our 14-year relationship with the NSA to ensure they receive the highest quality products to manage cyber risk effectively and ease compliance concerns.”

With the upgrade to Xacta 360, NSA security personnel can better manage risk through the continuous assessment and authorization of their on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Xacta 360’s advanced capabilities provide a comprehensive view of their security and compliance posture for immediate analysis and action. By leveraging modern usability features and additional automations, NSA can maximize the value of real-time security risk and compliance data to derive the intelligence required to actively manage cyber risk across the agency.

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit www.telos.com/xacta.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

