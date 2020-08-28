Telos Corporation Named a 2020 Best Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions provider recognized by Washington Business Journal

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been named to Washington Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work list.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated workforce, without whom we could not do the amazing work we do for our customers,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are committed to making our employees’ careers at Telos enjoyable and professionally fulfilling, and I’m grateful to be able to provide them with a reliable place to work in very uncertain times.”

Now in its 14th year, the Best Places to Work list honored 110 of the greater Washington area’s leading employers that go above and beyond to instill a positive work environment. Companies are chosen based on employee feedback in a third party survey issued by Quantum Workplace. Key evaluation areas include retention, trust, work engagement and team dynamics, among others.

The Washington Business Journal announced this year’s finalists at a virtual awards ceremony on August 27, 2020.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews.

About 2020 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

