ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What: Telos Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

In addition, John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Location: Virtual

D.A. Davidson Technology Summit

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Location: New York City

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:

media@telos.com

Investors:

InvestorRelations@telos.com