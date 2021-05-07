Telos Corporation to Participate in 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

ASHBURN, Va., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Michele Nakazawa, CFO will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19, 2021.

Event Details:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

To register for the conference and to schedule a meeting with Telos, contact your representative at Needham & Company. The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Telos’ investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

