Telos Ghost Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Oct. 01, 2020

Telos Corporation’s virtual obfuscation network more easily accessible to key customers

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that its virtual obfuscation network, Telos Ghost®, is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Telos Ghost offers a completely anonymous way for modern companies and government agencies to conduct business, connect to global resources, and do research online.

“Our customers do important work – cyber threat intelligence gathering, supply chain risk analysis, and red team operations,” said Tom Badders, senior product manager at Telos. “With Telos Ghost’s availability in AWS Marketplace, our customers will be able to more easily gain access to the solution, which means faster time to mission.”

In January 2018, Telos launched cloud-based network Telos Ghost to provide security and privacy through obfuscation and encryption. The platform operates under the philosophy that you can’t exploit what you can’t see, enabling organizations to work securely over the internet without giving away their identity or their presence.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS.
Telos is an AWS Technology, Consulting and Public Sector partner and currently offers its automated risk management solution, Xacta 360, on the AWS GovCloud (US) Marketplace and the AWS Marketplace.

Telos Ghost is available immediately in AWS Marketplace.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews.

Contact:
Mia Damiano
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (703) 390-1502

