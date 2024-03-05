BRISBANE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that collaborators at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) at Havard Medical School will present a poster with preclinical data supporting the advancement of TPST-1120 as a potential treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

Poster presentation details: Title: PPAR-α Antagonist Enhances Immunotherapy and Anti Angiogenic Therapy to Inhibit Murine Renal Cancer Abstract Number: 3045 Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT Session Title: Oncogenic Transcription Factors Location: Poster Section 18

All regular abstracts are available for viewing via AACR’s online itinerary planner, located here .

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com .

