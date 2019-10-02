Tempest Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at Upcoming Sitc 34th Annual Meeting

Breaking News
CEO, Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., Featured as Keynote Speaker in Two Sessions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a broad portfolio of first-in-class small molecules targeting diverse cancers, today announced that it will have two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in National Harbor, MD.

The posters will feature Tempest’s two lead programs:

  • TPST-1120, a clinical stage first-in-class antagonist against peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) that blocks a metabolic pathway required for both tumor growth and suppressive immune cells, leading to a durable anti-cancer effect.
     
  • TPST-1495, a first-in-class EP2-EP4 dual antagonist that selectively blocks prostaglandin-mediated tumor growth and immune suppression, resulting in significantly enhanced potency compared to single EP4 antagonists in clinical development.

Additionally, the company announced that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Tempest, will be featured as an expert speaker in two conference sessions.

Poster Presentations  
TPST-1495 Poster:
Abstract ID P311		 Dual Antagonism of Prostaglandin Receptors EP2 and EP4 by TPST-1495 Suppresses Tumor Growth and Stimulates Anti-tumor Immunity
Date: November 8, 2019
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
   
TPST-1120 Poster:
Abstract ID P440		 Phase 1/1b Multicenter Trial of TPST-1120, a Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Alpha (PPARα) Antagonist as a Single Agent (SA) or in Combination in Subjects with Advanced Cancers
Date: November 9, 2019
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
   
Speaker Sessions  
Session: Workshop on Intratumoral Immunomodulation Overview.
Topic: STING at a Crossroads: Untapped Potential for Innate Immunity
Date: November 7, 2019
Time: 11:40 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
   
Session: Meet the Experts Lunch
Topic: Career Path: The Small Biotech Industry Perspective
Date: November 7, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing small molecules that modulate anti-tumor pathways with the potential to target a wide range of tumors. TPST-1120 is a first-in-class orally available small molecule which blocks the activity of a transcription factor known as PPARα, which regulates a broad set of genes required for fatty acid oxidation (FAO), a metabolic pathway. TPST-1120 has a two-pronged anti-cancer effect, inhibiting the growth of both metastatic tumors that are reliant on FAO and designated immune cell populations that prevent immune recognition and rejection of tumor cells. TPST-1120 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b study in patients with advanced solid malignancies. TPST-1495 is a first-in-human orally available small molecule which blocks two receptors, EP2 and EP4, that bind to prostaglandin (PGE2) and initiate signaling that promotes tumor growth and proliferation of suppressive immune cell populations. Several cancer types are thought to be prostaglandin driven, including colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and head and neck cancer. Signaling through both EP2 and EP4 has been shown to promote tumor growth. In preclinical studies, TPST-1495 has significantly increased potency compared to single EP4 antagonists in clinical development. Tempest anticipates evaluating TPST-1495 in patients with advanced cancers in early 2020.

Tempest, headquartered in South San Francisco, is supported by key healthcare investors, including Versant Ventures, F-Prime Capital, Quan Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, Foresite Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

