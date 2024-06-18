Webcasted conference call on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BRISBANE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced the company plans to report new data from the global randomized Phase 1b/2 combination study of amezalpat (TPST-1120) with atezolizumab and bevacizumab in first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in a premarket press release followed by a webcasted conference call with associated slide presentation on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com/ . The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com .

