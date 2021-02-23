Tempus Resource by ProSymmetry Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V and NASPO Contracts

Breaking News
Powerful Resource Management Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

BEACHWOOD, Ohio and RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSymmetry, maker of Tempus Resource, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ProSymmetry’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading, purpose-built resource management solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.

“ProSymmetry is pleased to partner with Carahsoft,” said Sean Pales, ProSymmetry CEO. “Our nation’s economic success, growth and competitive edge is dependent on innovative technologies such as Tempus Resource. Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we have the ability to provide our government customers with real business options that address all their resource management challenges to effectively organize, distribute and allocate their assets to meet mission priorities.”

Tempus Resource’s platform offers premier what-if analysis, resource supply and demand analysis, and real-time utilization heatmapping that allows government users to react quickly and strategically to disruptions. With intuitive interfaces to plan workforce headcount and manage required skills and competencies, users can better forecast resource needs within and across agencies. This powerful resource management tool also provides skills and competency management, as well as profile tools to ensure agencies build the right teams to approach current and future issues.

“With the addition of Tempus Resource by ProSymmetry to our solutions portfolio and the support of our reseller partners, we are able to offer the rapidly evolving workforce new levels of visibility into their projects,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Manager at Carahsoft. “Our government customers now have access to innovative solutions that enable users to securely and effectively optimize their resource management.”

Tempus Resource is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the ProSymmetry team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or [email protected]; or visit the ProSymmetry microsite at https://www.carahsoft.com/prosymmetry. Schedule a free Tempus Resource demo at https://www.prosymmetry.com/schedule-demo/.

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry is the creator of Tempus Resource, a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution used by Fortune 500 companies and named a 2016 Cool Vendor by Gartner.

Contact:

Greg Bailey
713-985-9997
[email protected]
[email protected]

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Mary Lange
703-230-7434
[email protected]

