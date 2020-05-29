Tempus’ TIME Trial™ Program Reaches Critical Scale and Operational Milestones

CHICAGO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, has reached a milestone in fully enrolling 2,500 oncologists into its Tempus Integrated Molecular Evaluation (TIME) Trial™ Program that seeks to rapidly match patients largely in the community setting to targeted clinical trials. To date, Tempus has signed up over 50 provider networks, over 30 unique biomarker trials, and has rapidly opened sites onto trials in an average of 10 days. Through the TIME Trial™ Program, Tempus is bringing the very best clinical trials to communities across the country, giving thousands of patients access to novel therapeutics.

“We have experience with clinical trial rapid deployment models, however Tempus provides an unparalleled level of commitment and support in aligning all involved parties and streamlining the process, especially given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Julio Peguero, Director of Research of Oncology Consultants. “We ultimately met our target goal of activating this trial in just two weeks, and hope to do the same for future patients.”

Last spring, Tempus launched the TIME Trial™ Program in an effort to increase clinical trial participation by using real-time clinical and molecular data to match patients to trials, and then rapidly open pre-qualified sites once a patient has been identified. Since then, Tempus has built its TIME Trial™ Network, inclusive of some of the country’s top community hospitals and academic medical centers, totaling over 50 research sites and 2,500 oncologists.

As of today, the program has 30 pharma-sponsored clinical trials, covering dozens of unique, actionable biomarkers across both solid and hematological malignancies. Every week, Tempus screens thousands of new patients against the criteria of the ultra-rare trials in the TIME Trial™ Network. Thus far, Tempus has matched nearly 1,000 patients to the trials in its portfolio and averaged just under 10 days from patient screened to site activated.

“Cutting-edge cancer therapies increasingly target narrower populations of patients, and the clinical trials that study these therapies require equally specific patient populations,” said Amy Franzen, Vice President of Operations and Program Lead. “Tempus is able to use its advanced technology, access to real-time data, and strong operations to get the right patients access to the right therapies, closer to home.”

Tempus screens patients from sites in the TIME Trial™ Network against applicable inclusion/exclusion criteria utilizing genomic sequencing data, matched with the patients’ clinical data. Then, Tempus applies its computational algorithm to provide rapid, comprehensive matches to applicable trials that can be brought to the patient. Once a patient has been screened and matched, Tempus provides the patient’s physician with a report that ranks relevant trials. If the physician expresses interest in enrolling his or her patient in a trial, the Site and Sponsor leverage a standard contract, standard rate card, and a central IRB to rapidly open the clinical trial and enroll the patient into the study in under two weeks.

For the same reason that precision medicine is now possible due to technological advances such as cost effective genomic sequencing at scale, the maturing of artificial intelligence, and the evolution of cloud technology, it is now possible to run clinical trials more efficiently and based on real-time data. Tempus is increasing the speed of clinical trials and reaching into community settings, where the majority of cancer patients are treated today.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.