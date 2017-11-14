TempWorks Software and ADP® Offer ALINE Card by ADP® to Clients with Temporary Employees

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TempWorks SoftwareTM, a leading staffing software provider for 20 years, announced that it has integrated the ALINE Card by ADP® with its back-office software so its clients can quickly and easily pay temporary staff who want to receive their wages on a paycard. In addition, once employees activate the ALINE Card, they can shop and pay bills in stores, by phone, online and in-apps, and also get cash at banks and ATMs. They also can use the ALINE Card to pay securely with a single touch using Apple Pay®.*

“We are excited to offer this new integration for our clients to help facilitate payment for employees,” says David Dourgarian, CEO at TempWorks Software. “At TempWorks, we constantly seek new opportunities to automate back office processes to help our clients increase efficiency. The ALINE Card integration will allow clients to offer their workforce a quick, reliable and automated payroll card program.”

The ALINE Card integration with TempWorks Software enables workers to enroll in the paycard program directly through TempWorks’ Enterprise Infinity© software.** There is no need to log into a separate system, and enter existing data, such as the employees name, address, date of birth, and Social Security Number, automatically populates the card enrollment program. There is also virtually no lag time between enrollment and confirming that the paycard has been approved and issued.

“The ALINE Card has been a great addition to our organization,” says Veronica Bieggar, president of Kamran Staffing. “The integration between TempWorks and ADP is seamless. It enables us to more efficiently pay our temporary staff and they appreciate having access to their wages more quickly.”

