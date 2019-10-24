Breaking News
Ten finalists selected in Verizon’s “Built on 5G Challenge”

What you need to know:

  • Finalists based on how their 5G idea could increase business efficiency, improve immersive experiences and/or solve their customers’ most challenging problems

  • The winning team will receive $1 million

  • Winners will be announced at CES 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Verizon “Built on 5G Challenge” is now down to ten finalists vying for the top prize. The contest, announced by Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg at CES in January and launched in April, called for applicants to submit ideas that would bring the true power of 5G to life. The winning team will receive $1 million to bring their idea to life for customers. Second and third prize teams will be awarded $500,000 and $250,000 respectively.

25 teams pitched their ideas to a panel of Verizon judges earlier this month; the ten finalists are:

Enterprise

  • DigitalFilm Tree
  • InOrbit
  • Ario
  • Soul Machines

Consumer

  • Loro
  • SVRF
  • Mobcrush
  • Garou

Technology

  • Reniac
  • LexSet

The finalists’ 5G concepts were judged on how their ideas could increase business efficiency, improve immersive experiences and/or solve their customers’ most challenging problems. The 5G ideas presented included applications like a companion app that gives people with limited mobility the freedom to connect with the world, a live streaming platform for gaming and a next generation VR experience for major landmarks.

“The finalists’ 5G ideas really push the boundaries of what’s possible across industries, using Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to transform the way we live, work and play,” said Nicki Palmer, Verizon’s chief product development officer. “By giving innovators early access to 5G to explore use cases that will benefit from 5G’s high speeds, ultra-low latency and massive bandwidth, we’re hoping to spur innovation and bring the next ‘killer app’ built on Verizon 5G to life.” 

All winning teams will also be given an opportunity to access live 5G networks located at Verizon’s 5G Labs to further develop their solutions. The winners will be announced at CES 2020 taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Learn more about Verizon 5G technology here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.  

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

