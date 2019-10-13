Ten killed, 16 missing after fierce typhoon pounds Tokyo

Ten people were killed and 16 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralyzed Tokyo, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.
