Ten people, including gunman, killed in Ohio mass shooting

A gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, authorities said, in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day.
