Ten people, including suspected assailant, killed in Dayton, Ohio shooting

An assailant armed with a rifle opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 16 others in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day.
