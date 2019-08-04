Ten people, including suspected assailant, killed in Ohio shooting

A gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, police and the city mayor said, in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day.
