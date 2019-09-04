Breaking News
Home / Top News / TEN Spring Water Expands Into United Supermarkets

TEN Spring Water Expands Into United Supermarkets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium alkaline water brand TEN Spring Water is pleased to announce its expansion into United Supermarkets. TEN will be available on the shelves of United’s more than 90 stores located throughout Texas and New Mexico including Albertsons and Market Street stores. TEN will be offered in 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter bottles with this expansion into the southwestern U.S.

“Partnering with United is a significant step forward in ensuring that our customers are able to enjoy TEN Spring Water wherever they may shop,” said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. “We are thrilled to expand distribution further into the Southwest. Our largest areas of focus are customer satisfaction, expanding our national presence and growing brand loyalty by delivering a great product.”

Launched in 2013, TEN Spring Water has seen significant growth over the last 6 years. TEN currently has widespread retail availability with retailers including Publix, Wegmans, Food Lion, Brookshires, The Fresh Market, Food City, Ingles, Whole Foods and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN Spring Water is also available online at Amazon.com, Luckyvitamins.com and Walmart.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs.

Contact:
George Sandrini
Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.