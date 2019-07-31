Breaking News
Home / Top News / TEN Spring Water Part of New and Innovative Beverage Set at The Fresh Market

TEN Spring Water Part of New and Innovative Beverage Set at The Fresh Market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TEN Spring Water, the ultimate alkaline hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, has expanded its national presence into The Fresh Market. TEN is now available at The Fresh Market locations in 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter bottles.

The addition of TEN Spring Water is part of a new and improved beverage section at The Fresh Market as the North Carolina-based grocery retailer aims to move towards innovative beverage brands aligned with current consumer trends. Never from a tap, TEN Spring Water is sourced from some of the purest springs in the southeastern U.S. and is infused with essential alkaline minerals and electrolytes for a stable 10pH.

“As a specialty retailer, The Fresh Market curates the best of the best in product offerings to help our guests make everyday eating extraordinary,” said Dwight Richmond, Director of Grocery at The Fresh Market. “We are happy to partner with TEN Spring Water as one of the premier alkaline spring water brands to be among the 300 new beverages we are bringing in.”

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered at the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities and pollution.

“We are proud that TEN Spring Water was selected to be part of this revamped beverage line-up focused on forward-thinking brands,” says Jose Fernandez, founder of TEN Spring Water. “The Fresh Market is a leader in premium grocery, and we believe TEN Spring Water is a perfect fit with their customers who demand only the highest quality water.” 

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs.

Contact:
George Sandrini
Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.