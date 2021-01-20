Tenable Announces Date for its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
COLUMBIA, Md. , Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call until February 16, 2021.

About Tenable
Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
[email protected]

