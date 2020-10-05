Tenable Announces Revolutionary Capability to Continuously See and Secure Cloud Compute Instances

Breaking News
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced groundbreaking capabilities designed to empower customers to instantly and continuously assess their cloud compute instances without the need to deploy any additional software. Organizations will now be able to confidently harness the benefits of modern, cloud-first environments without vulnerability management programs requiring periodic scans or even agent-based approaches.  

The current work-from-home economy has vastly accelerated cloud adoption, introducing new security challenges as remote workers and new assets come online. The cloud requires purpose-built sensors that leverage native technology to perform instant, continuous and efficient assessment and deliver holistic visibility.

Frictionless Assessment from Tenable is a revolutionary approach to vulnerability management for modern assets. Frictionless Assessment leverages native technologies deployed as part of the cloud asset to continuously assess instances for vulnerabilities. Customers will be able to evaluate cloud assets without interruption, quickly detecting new vulnerabilities as their environment changes without ever having to schedule a scan or deploy an agent. This capability will launch first on Amazon Web Services (AWS), using AWS Systems Manager Run Command, to allow users to remotely and securely manage the configuration of their cloud instances without interruption. With the life of cloud workloads commonly measured in hours, Frictionless Assessment is designed to solve a key challenge of achieving and maintaining accurate visibility into cyber risk across all cloud-based assets.

“Cloud computing is a game changer and so is Frictionless Assessment,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “Customers can set up a full vulnerability management program in seconds and receive actionable results for assets and workloads in their AWS cloud environment within minutes. We’re empowering organizations to invest in the cloud confidently with a risk informed approach, focusing on the highest priority vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to the business and less time on managing scans, agents and software.”

Frictionless Assessment for AWS will be available to Tenable.io customers later in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit http://tenable.com/cyber-exposure/see-predict-act.

Customers are also encouraged to join Tenable’s virtual user conference, Edge Week 2020, from October 5-9, 2020. Register here to stream live or watch on-demand.

About Tenable
Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

