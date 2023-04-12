The relationship will see Wärtsilä extend the solution to help its own customers visualize their OT environments

COLUMBIA, Md., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, has confirmed that Wärtsilä has selected Tenable OT Security ™ to manage its operational technology (OT) asset inventory collection and provide holistic visibility into its OT environment. The deployment allows Wärtsilä to answer its customers’ questions around asset delivery, reducing supply chain risks and taking a proactive stance on cybersecurity. Wärtsilä will extend the Tenable solution to its customers, allowing them to visualize their own OT environments.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets and was seeking to address three key challenges:

Automated asset inventory collection

Compliance reporting — IEC 62443, etc.

OT vulnerability reporting

Previously, this information was collected manually with the data being reported using spreadsheets. This process was time consuming and susceptible to errors and the data could have inconsistencies both in the way it was collected and reported.

With Tenable OT Security, an industrial security solution for the modern industrial enterprise, Wärtsilä can identify assets, communicate risk and prioritize action all while enabling its IT, security and OT teams to work better together.

“We tested multiple tools and found Tenable OT Security to have great discovery via vendor specific protocols. The workflow of the tool was a great fit for our own needs but, beyond that, we realized that using the solution allowed us to develop and introduce new services to benefit our customers too,” explained Ross Bailey, Cyber Security Expert, Wärtsilä. “With Tenable OT Security, we can help our customers to visualize their own OT environment. This allows them to adhere to the evolving compliance landscape and ultimately assists in protecting critical infrastructure.”

The detail provided by Tenable OT Security — which includes firmware versions, serial numbers, anomalous network activity and more — allows Wärtsilä to report to customers accurate and consistent information about their OT environment. This includes information about current project delivery whilst also detailing cyber risks within their environments that need to be addressed allowing both parties to move beyond reactive cybersecurity to a proactive exposure management program.

According to Amir Hirsch, general manager of OT at Tenable, “As OT networks continue to grow, converge with IT and become more complex, they introduce new risks and challenges for the organization to address. Understanding the nuances within the organization and broader industry is key to implementing an effective OT security strategy. All teams — those tasked with securing IT and OT — should have complete visibility of the entire infrastructure and relevant interdependencies. This means knowing exactly which assets exist, their configurations and full situational awareness of both sides of the house, empowering the security team to see and understand the big picture.”

Further information about Tenable OT Security is available on Tenable’s website, including a detailed Wärtsilä use case . A webinar with Wärtsilä and Tenable is scheduled for May 3 at 11:00am BST to discuss regulations impacting the maritime industry and what controls can be implemented to help meet these new standards.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

About Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

