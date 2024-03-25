COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced it has been recognized by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals. The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

As a partner-first company, Tenable continues to invest in partner relations and technology innovation that enable collective success. The Tenable Assure Partner Program provides partners, distributors, resellers and systems integrators with the advanced cybersecurity technology to build their programs. Tenable arms partners with sales and marketing assistance, training and certification opportunities, and technical support to deliver exceptional exposure management and risk mitigation and promote long-term growth.

“Tenable is laser-focused on providing resources and top-notch support to our resellers and distributors,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels, Tenable. “The Tenable Assure Partner Program empowers partners to generate more revenue opportunities by expanding the scope of their cybersecurity offerings, build exceptional exposure management programs and solve complex cybersecurity problems. It’s an honor to receive a 5-star rating from CRN.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

Tenable partners are invited to attend Assure World 2024 , Tenable’s annual virtual partner conference, on April 17, 2024. More information on the Tenable Assure Partner Program is available at: https://www.tenable.com/partners/channel-partner-program .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .