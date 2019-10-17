Tenable Named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management by Independent Research Firm

Tenable is top-ranked among 13 vendors in both Strategy and Current Offering

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that Forrester has named the company a Leader in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019.” Tenable ranked the highest among 13 vendors evaluated in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories.

The report, which categorizes vendors as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers, evaluated vendors’ vulnerability risk management (VRM) capabilities based on 14 different criteria. Tenable received the highest possible score (5.0) across 10 of the 14 criteria, including Product Vision, Execution Roadmap and Commercial Model.

Tenable’s rank as a leader is also based on Forrester’s analysis of its Current Offering, which received the highest possible scores (5.0) in the criteria of:

Risk-Based Prioritization to prioritize issues based on asset criticality, network exposure and vulnerability severity.

to prioritize issues based on asset criticality, network exposure and vulnerability severity. Asset Criticality to help customers understand what internet-exposed assets they may not be aware of.

to help customers understand what internet-exposed assets they may not be aware of. Vulnerability Severity to leverage cyber intelligence to determine and communicate vulnerability severity.

to leverage cyber intelligence to determine and communicate vulnerability severity. Vulnerability Enumeration to interrogate systems to identify weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

to interrogate systems to identify weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Metrics and Reporting to assist organizations in understanding their current risk posture and VRM program success.

“Tenable executes on its vision to build the single-source-of-truth platform for VRM. Part of Tenable’s strong strategy relies on translating data to provide business insight to provide prioritization. Its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) technology surpasses standard CVSS scores as a way to dynamically prioritize risk within an environment,” according to Forrester’s report. “[Its] reporting capabilities allow you to break out by line of business and trend over time, in addition to the ability to compare your security posture to your industry and population.”

Overwhelmed by the expanding attack surface, organizations have struggled to pinpoint and quantify where they are exposed, to what extent and how to most effectively reduce cyber risk. Tenable is addressing these challenges head on with its Cyber Exposure platform to help organizations understand their exposures across the attack surface and transform vulnerability data into meaningful insights to make risk-based decisions.

“Every organization operating in today’s digital economy must take a risk-based approach to vulnerability management. Ad-hoc vulnerability scanning and a ‘check-the-box’ approach is inadequate in today’s dynamic landscape,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “Tenable is leading the charge to transform the market with innovations like Tenable.io and Tenable Lumin – which are reshaping how CISOs understand, translate and communicate their organization’s cyber risk. We believe this designation as a Leader from Forrester is a testament to our continued innovation and vision.”

To read the full report, “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019,” visit https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/forrester-wave-2019 .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.