COLUMBIA, Md., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced it has been recognized by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cybersecurity category.

This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the AI revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics and cybersecurity. The commitment to innovation leadership among the 2024 AI 100 honorees empowers the IT channel to build out their own ground-breaking AI tech stacks as well as create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

Selected by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

“The CRN AI 100 recognition is a testament to our years of AI innovation and dedication to making exposure management accessible to all,” said Glen Pendley, chief technology officer, Tenable. “AI is a part of our DNA. We’re committed to developing AI solutions that empower security teams to reduce risk faster than ever before.”

In March 2024, Tenable released innovative enhancements to ExposureAI , the generative AI capabilities and services within its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . The latest features enable customers to quickly summarize relevant attack paths, ask questions of an AI assistant and receive specific mitigation guidance to reduce risk.

Introducing: AI Assistant for Tenable Attack Path Analysis

“We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward.”

