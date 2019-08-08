Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
September 4, 2019
New York City
Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference
September 10, 2019
Las Vegas
For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.
