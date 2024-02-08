CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, announced today the pricing of a public offering of (i) 1,600,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 3,200,000 shares of its common stock (the “Common Warrants”) at a purchase price of $5.65 per share and associated Common Warrant. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.65 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five years after their initial exercise date. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.
