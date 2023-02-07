SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that company management will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. Details of participation are as follows:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Company Presentation

Date: February 16, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET – 1:30 PM ET

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Genetic Medicines Panel

Date: March 6, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM ET – 11:30 AM ET

A webcast of both events will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya’s website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

